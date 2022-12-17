Football: Scottish Premiership results

Scottish Premiership results on Saturday: Aberdeen 0 Celtic 1 (McGregor 87) Playing later (all 1500 GMT) Hearts v Kilmarnock, Ross County v St Johnstone Postponed Livingston v Dundee Utd (frozen pitch) Motherwell v St Mirren (poor weather conditions) Played ThursdayRangers 3 (Sakala 15, Jack 58, Morelos 62) Hibernian 2 (Porteous 8, Nisbet 16)

