Football: Scottish Premiership results

Scottish Premiership results on Saturday

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :Scottish Premiership results on Saturday: Hibernian 1 (Nisbet 67) Hearts 0 Livingston 2 (Nouble 23, Kelly 38) St Johnstone 0 Motherwell 1 (Van Veen 22) Dundee Utd 2 (Niskanen 63, McGrath 71-pen) Rangers 5 (Cantwell 26, Sakala 48, Morelos 80, 81, Arfield 86) St Mirren 2 (O'Hara 45+2, 65) Played Friday Ross County 0 Aberdeen 1 (Luis Lopes 16) SundayKilmarnock v Celtic (1100 GMT)

