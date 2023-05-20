Football: Scottish Premiership Results
Published May 20, 2023
Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :Scottish Premiership results on Saturday: Celtic 2 (Furuhashi 14, McGregor 81) St Mirren 2 (Main 4, 39) Hearts 2 (Ginnelly 43, Shankland 56) Aberdeen 1 (Pollock 31) Kilmarnock 0 St Johnstone 1 (Gordon 11) Livingston 2 (Anderson 11, Penrice 59) Dundee United 1 (Harkes 25) Motherwell 1 (Van Veen 90+9-pen) Ross County 0 Playing SundayHibernian v Rangers (1100 GMT)