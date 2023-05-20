UrduPoint.com

Football: Scottish Premiership Results

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 20, 2023 | 10:37 PM

Football: Scottish Premiership results

Scottish Premiership results on Saturday

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :Scottish Premiership results on Saturday: Celtic 2 (Furuhashi 14, McGregor 81) St Mirren 2 (Main 4, 39) Hearts 2 (Ginnelly 43, Shankland 56) Aberdeen 1 (Pollock 31) Kilmarnock 0 St Johnstone 1 (Gordon 11) Livingston 2 (Anderson 11, Penrice 59) Dundee United 1 (Harkes 25) Motherwell 1 (Van Veen 90+9-pen) Ross County 0 Playing SundayHibernian v Rangers (1100 GMT)

Related Topics

Rangers Livingston Van Aberdeen Dundee Anderson

Recent Stories

G7's 2024 Summit to Take Place in Italy's Apulia - ..

G7's 2024 Summit to Take Place in Italy's Apulia - Prime Minister

5 minutes ago
 Man Utd, Newcastle on brink of sealing top four pl ..

Man Utd, Newcastle on brink of sealing top four places after Liverpool draw

5 minutes ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

5 minutes ago
 Football: English Premier League results - 1st upd ..

Football: English Premier League results - 1st update

5 minutes ago
 Rs72 bln authorized for different development proj ..

Rs72 bln authorized for different development projects under PSDP

11 minutes ago
 Events held across globe in support of Pakistan's ..

Events held across globe in support of Pakistan's armed forces

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.