Open Menu

Football: Scottish Premiership Results

Muhammad Rameez Published August 26, 2023 | 10:45 PM

Football: Scottish Premiership results

Scottish Premiership results on Saturday

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :Scottish Premiership results on Saturday: Ross County 0 Rangers 2 (Roofe 22, Tavernier 26) Motherwell 2 (Casey 59, Paton 90+8) Kilmarnock 1 (Watkins 12) Hibernian 2 (Boyle 61, Campbell 86) Livingston 3 (Obita 8-og, Anderson 63, Sangare 75) Celtic 0 St.

Johnstone 0 Playing Sunday (1400GMT)Dundee v Hearts, St. Mirren v Aberdeen

Related Topics

Rangers Livingston Dundee Anderson Sunday

Recent Stories

Accountability court adjourns hearing in multi bil ..

Accountability court adjourns hearing in multi billion land scam case

5 minutes ago
 Dr. Akram felicitates Sindh caretaker health minis ..

Dr. Akram felicitates Sindh caretaker health minister

2 minutes ago
 Verstappen hails 'incredible' home Dutch Grand Pri ..

Verstappen hails 'incredible' home Dutch Grand Prix pole

2 minutes ago
 Australia warm-up a 'first step' to Rugby World Cu ..

Australia warm-up a 'first step' to Rugby World Cup for Dupont's France

2 minutes ago
 Several Spanish women's team staff, not coach Vild ..

Several Spanish women's team staff, not coach Vilda, offer to quit over Rubiales ..

2 minutes ago
 'Proud' Fiji defeat England for first time to send ..

'Proud' Fiji defeat England for first time to send World Cup warning

2 minutes ago
Two killed, 10 injured on road

Two killed, 10 injured on road

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan Army, LUMHS organised medical camp in Mat ..

Pakistan Army, LUMHS organised medical camp in Matiari district

2 minutes ago
 Mother, son drown in Chitral River

Mother, son drown in Chitral River

2 minutes ago
 It's time to embrace technology, adopt new ways of ..

It's time to embrace technology, adopt new ways of doing business: Raja Pervez A ..

2 minutes ago
 MQM-P urge govt to lower electricity rates, fuel p ..

MQM-P urge govt to lower electricity rates, fuel prices

22 minutes ago
 Fiji defeat England for first time to send World C ..

Fiji defeat England for first time to send World Cup warning

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports