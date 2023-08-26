Football: Scottish Premiership Results
Muhammad Rameez Published August 26, 2023 | 10:45 PM
Scottish Premiership results on Saturday
Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :Scottish Premiership results on Saturday: Ross County 0 Rangers 2 (Roofe 22, Tavernier 26) Motherwell 2 (Casey 59, Paton 90+8) Kilmarnock 1 (Watkins 12) Hibernian 2 (Boyle 61, Campbell 86) Livingston 3 (Obita 8-og, Anderson 63, Sangare 75) Celtic 0 St.
Johnstone 0 Playing Sunday (1400GMT)Dundee v Hearts, St. Mirren v Aberdeen