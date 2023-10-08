Football: Scottish Premiership results

Open Menu

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 08, 2023 | 12:01 AM

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) Scottish Premiership results on Saturday:

Celtic 3 (Hatate 22, Palma 33, Taylor 82) Kilmarnock 1 (Watson 72)

Hearts 2 (Forrest 28, Doidge 58-og) Hibernian 2 (Youan 66, 68)

Livingston 2 (Anderson 53, Kelly 62-pen) Motherwell 0

Dundee v Ross County - postponed due to waterlogged pitch

Playing Sunday (all times GMT)

St Mirren v Rangers (1100), Aberdeen v St Johnstone (1400)

