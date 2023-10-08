Football: Scottish Premiership Results
Published October 08, 2023
Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) Scottish Premiership results on Saturday:
Celtic 3 (Hatate 22, Palma 33, Taylor 82) Kilmarnock 1 (Watson 72)
Hearts 2 (Forrest 28, Doidge 58-og) Hibernian 2 (Youan 66, 68)
Livingston 2 (Anderson 53, Kelly 62-pen) Motherwell 0
Dundee v Ross County - postponed due to waterlogged pitch
Playing Sunday (all times GMT)