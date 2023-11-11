Open Menu

Football: Scottish Premiership Results

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 11, 2023 | 10:53 PM

Football: Scottish Premiership results

Scottish Premiership results on Saturday

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) Scottish Premiership results on Saturday:

St. Johnstone 1 (Carey 71) Ross County 0

Motherwell 1 (Spittal 78-pen) Hearts 2 (Shankland 27, 71)

Dundee 4 (Bakayoko 16, 57, Rudden 45+2-pen, Robinson 85) St.

Mirren 0

Hibernian 1 (Campbell 36) Kilmarnock 0

Playing Sunday

Livingston v Rangers, Celtic v Aberdeen

Related Topics

Rangers Livingston Dundee

Recent Stories

Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

2 minutes ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga table

Football: Spanish La Liga table

2 minutes ago
 England send Pakistan crashing out of World Cup wi ..

England send Pakistan crashing out of World Cup with thumping win

2 minutes ago
 French skater Siao Him Fa beats Uno in Cup of Chin ..

French skater Siao Him Fa beats Uno in Cup of China

2 minutes ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

6 minutes ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

6 minutes ago
Football: English Championship table

Football: English Championship table

4 minutes ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

4 minutes ago
 Pak-China joint naval exercise SEA GUARDIAN-2023 c ..

Pak-China joint naval exercise SEA GUARDIAN-2023 commences

4 minutes ago
 Senator Afridi inaugurates solar energy plant at D ..

Senator Afridi inaugurates solar energy plant at Distt Jail Kohat

4 minutes ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results

Football: Italian Serie A results

4 minutes ago
 PML-N wishes to have dialogue with political parti ..

PML-N wishes to have dialogue with political parties on CoE

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports