Football: Scottish Premiership results

Scottish Premiership results on Saturday:
St. Johnstone 1 (Carey 71) Ross County 0
Motherwell 1 (Spittal 78-pen) Hearts 2 (Shankland 27, 71)
Dundee 4 (Bakayoko 16, 57, Rudden 45+2-pen, Robinson 85) St.
Mirren 0
Hibernian 1 (Campbell 36) Kilmarnock 0
Playing Sunday
Livingston v Rangers, Celtic v Aberdeen