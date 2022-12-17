Football: Scottish Premiership Results -- Collated
Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 17, 2022 | 11:08 PM
Collated Scottish Premiership results on Saturday
Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :Collated Scottish Premiership results on Saturday: Aberdeen 0 Celtic 1 (McGregor 87) Hearts 3 (Ginnelly 19, Shankland 29, 89-pen) Kilmarnock 1 (Taylor 73) Ross County 1 (White 22) St Johnstone 2 (Crawford 77, 79) Postponed Livingston v Dundee Utd (frozen pitch), Motherwell v St Mirren (poor weather conditions) Played ThursdayRangers 3 (Sakala 15, Jack 58, Morelos 62) Hibernian 2 (Porteous 8, Nisbet 16)