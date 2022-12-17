UrduPoint.com

Football: Scottish Premiership Results -- Collated

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 17, 2022 | 11:08 PM

Football: Scottish Premiership results -- collated

Collated Scottish Premiership results on Saturday

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :Collated Scottish Premiership results on Saturday: Aberdeen 0 Celtic 1 (McGregor 87) Hearts 3 (Ginnelly 19, Shankland 29, 89-pen) Kilmarnock 1 (Taylor 73) Ross County 1 (White 22) St Johnstone 2 (Crawford 77, 79) Postponed Livingston v Dundee Utd (frozen pitch), Motherwell v St Mirren (poor weather conditions) Played ThursdayRangers 3 (Sakala 15, Jack 58, Morelos 62) Hibernian 2 (Porteous 8, Nisbet 16)

Related Topics

Weather Poor Livingston Aberdeen Dundee

Recent Stories

Balochistan's interest well protected in Reko Diq ..

Balochistan's interest well protected in Reko Diq agreement: CM

7 minutes ago
 Russian Olympic Committee Says Doping Ban Expired ..

Russian Olympic Committee Says Doping Ban Expired With No Grounds for Extension

7 minutes ago
 Croatia Claim Third Place at World Cup After Beati ..

Croatia Claim Third Place at World Cup After Beating Morocco 2-1

7 minutes ago
 Russian Digital Ministry Warns About Mass Theft of ..

Russian Digital Ministry Warns About Mass Theft of Telegram Accounts

10 minutes ago
 Peru's President Urges Congress to Approve Early P ..

Peru's President Urges Congress to Approve Early Presidential Election

10 minutes ago
 Petroleum products prices reduced significantly

Petroleum products prices reduced significantly

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.