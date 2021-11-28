Football: Scottish Premiership Results - Collated
Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 11:00 PM
Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Collated Scottish Premiership results on Sunday: Celtic 2 (Jota 20, McGregor 60) Aberdeen 1 (Ferguson 33-pen) Livingston 1 (Anderson 30) Rangers 3 (Arfield 8, Aribo 16, Sakala 78) Played Saturday Dundee 3 (McCowan 19, Mullen 26, Sweeney 49) Motherwell 0 Hearts 2 (Mackay-Steven 61, Kingsley 75) St Mirren 0Ross County 1 (Baldwin 90+3) Dundee United 1 (Appere 49)St Johnstone 1 (Porteous 40-og) Hibernian 2 (Nisbet 83, Murphy 86)