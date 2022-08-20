Football: Scottish Premiership Results - Collated
Collated Scottish Premiership results on Saturday
Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :Collated Scottish Premiership results on Saturday: Dundee United 0 St Mirren 3 (Main 40, 51, Greive 90+1) Hibernian 2 (Boyle 51, Campbell 90) Rangers 2 (Tavernier 45-pen, Lawrence 58) Motherwell 1 (Van Veen 68-pen) Livingston 0 Ross County 1 (Edwards 86) Kilmarnock 0 St Johnstone 0 Aberdeen 1 (Clarkson 56) Playing SundayCeltic v Hearts (1400 GMT)