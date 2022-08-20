UrduPoint.com

Football: Scottish Premiership Results - Collated

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 20, 2022 | 09:51 PM

Football: Scottish Premiership results - collated

Collated Scottish Premiership results on Saturday

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :Collated Scottish Premiership results on Saturday: Dundee United 0 St Mirren 3 (Main 40, 51, Greive 90+1) Hibernian 2 (Boyle 51, Campbell 90) Rangers 2 (Tavernier 45-pen, Lawrence 58) Motherwell 1 (Van Veen 68-pen) Livingston 0 Ross County 1 (Edwards 86) Kilmarnock 0 St Johnstone 0 Aberdeen 1 (Clarkson 56) Playing SundayCeltic v Hearts (1400 GMT)

Related Topics

Rangers Livingston Van Aberdeen Dundee Lawrence

Recent Stories

Swiss Police Chief Warns Energy Shortages in Winte ..

Swiss Police Chief Warns Energy Shortages in Winter Would Cause Riots

49 seconds ago
 UK to Investigate Reports of Positive Discriminati ..

UK to Investigate Reports of Positive Discrimination in Air Force - Defense Mini ..

51 seconds ago
 Football: English Championship table

Football: English Championship table

53 seconds ago
 Sam Bennett wins Vuelta second stage

Sam Bennett wins Vuelta second stage

55 seconds ago
 French president heads to Algeria to relaunch ties ..

French president heads to Algeria to relaunch ties

4 minutes ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.