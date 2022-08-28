Football: Scottish Premiership Results - Collated
Muhammad Rameez Published August 28, 2022 | 09:20 PM
Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Collated Scottish Premiership results on Sunday: Dundee United 0 Celtic 9 (Furuhashi 15, 40, 45+2, Jota 45+6, Abada 50, 59, 77, Juranovic 55, Starfelt 81) Hearts 3 (Rowles 25, Boyce 31, Shankland 81-pen) St Johnstone 2 (Carey 6, Considine 54) Played Saturday Rangers 4 (Lundstram 24, Colak 39, 58, Davis 80) Ross County 0 Aberdeen 5 (Miovski 41-pen, 63, McCrorie 58, Besuijen 62-pen, Duncan 87) Livingston 0Kilmarnock 2 (Armstrong 71, Taylor 76) Motherwell 1 (Van Veen 14)St Mirren 1 (Baccus 6) Hibernian 0