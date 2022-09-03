Football: Scottish Premiership results - collated

UrduPoint.com

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :Collated Scottish Premiership results on Saturday: Celtic 4 (Abada 8, 40, Jota 32, Turnbull 78) Rangers 0 Hibernian 1 (Newell 12) Kilmarnock 0 Livingston 1 (Montano 28) Hearts 0 Motherwell 0 Dundee United 0Ross County 1 (Akio 90+5) Aberdeen 1 (Lopes 88)St Johnstone 3 (Clark 26, Wright 66, Carey 86-pen) St Mirren 0

