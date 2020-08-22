Football: Scottish Premiership Table
Scottish Premiership table after Saturday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :Scottish Premiership table after Saturday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Rangers 5 4 1 0 9 0 13 Hibernian 4 3 1 0 7 2 10 Ross County 5 2 2 1 6 5 8 Dundee Utd 4 2 1 1 4 3 7 St Mirren 4 2 1 1 3 4 7 Celtic 2 1 1 0 6 2 4 St Johnstone 4 1 1 2 3 6 4 Aberdeen 2 1 0 1 1 1 3 Hamilton 4 1 0 3 2 7 3 Kilmarnock 5 0 2 3 5 9 2Motherwell 5 0 2 3 2 5 2Livingston 4 0 2 2 3 7 2