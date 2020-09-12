Football: Scottish Premiership Table
Zeeshan Mehtab 42 seconds ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 09:48 PM
Scottish Premiership table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :Scottish Premiership table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Rangers 7 6 1 0 15 0 19 Hibernian 7 5 1 1 11 3 16 Celtic 5 4 1 0 15 2 13 Aberdeen 5 4 0 1 5 2 12 Ross County 7 2 2 3 6 11 8 St.
Johnstone 7 2 1 3 4 8 7 St. Mirren 6 2 1 3 3 8 7 Dundee United 7 2 1 4 4 12 7 Hamilton Academical 6 2 0 4 4 10 6 Kilmarnock 7 1 2 4 9 10 5Livingston 7 1 2 4 6 11 5Motherwell 7 1 2 4 3 8 5