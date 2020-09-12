UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Football: Scottish Premiership Table

Zeeshan Mehtab 42 seconds ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 09:48 PM

Football: Scottish Premiership table

Scottish Premiership table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :Scottish Premiership table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Rangers 7 6 1 0 15 0 19 Hibernian 7 5 1 1 11 3 16 Celtic 5 4 1 0 15 2 13 Aberdeen 5 4 0 1 5 2 12 Ross County 7 2 2 3 6 11 8 St.

Johnstone 7 2 1 3 4 8 7 St. Mirren 6 2 1 3 3 8 7 Dundee United 7 2 1 4 4 12 7 Hamilton Academical 6 2 0 4 4 10 6 Kilmarnock 7 1 2 4 9 10 5Livingston 7 1 2 4 6 11 5Motherwell 7 1 2 4 3 8 5

Related Topics

Rangers Hamilton Aberdeen Dundee

Recent Stories

Mali leaders to conclude talks on transition govt

43 seconds ago

Springboks Pollard to have knee injury scan on Mon ..

45 seconds ago

North Macedonia Exploring Possibility of Procuring ..

46 seconds ago

COVID-19: G-6 weekly Bazar to reopen Sunday

49 seconds ago

Conference of Chairmen & DGs of Punjab Development ..

6 minutes ago

Islamabad Deputy Commissioner holds e-Kutcheri

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.