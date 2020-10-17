Football: Scottish Premiership table

Scottish Premiership table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Scottish Premiership table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Rangers 11 9 2 0 26 3 29 Celtic 10 8 1 1 25 7 25 Hibernian 11 6 3 2 16 10 21 Aberdeen 9 6 1 2 10 6 19 Kilmarnock 10 4 2 4 15 12 14 Dundee United 11 3 3 5 8 16 12 Ross County 11 3 3 5 7 16 12 Livingston 11 3 2 6 13 18 11 St.

Johnstone 11 3 1 7 9 16 10 Motherwell 9 2 2 5 7 13 8St. Mirren 10 2 1 7 6 15 7Hamilton 10 2 1 7 11 21 7