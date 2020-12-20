UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Football: Scottish Premiership Table

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 12:12 AM

Football: Scottish Premiership table

Scottish Premiership table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Scottish Premiership table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Rangers 18 16 2 0 50 5 50 Celtic 15 10 4 1 37 14 34 Hibernian 18 9 6 3 29 17 33 Aberdeen 16 9 4 3 23 17 31 Motherwell 18 6 3 9 22 25 21 Dundee United 18 5 6 7 14 23 21 Livingston 17 5 3 9 18 25 18 St.

Mirren 17 5 3 9 12 24 18 Kilmarnock 17 5 2 10 18 22 17 St. Johnstone 18 4 5 9 17 25 17Hamilton Academical 18 5 2 11 21 40 17Ross County 18 3 4 11 10 34 13

Related Topics

Rangers Livingston Aberdeen Dundee

Recent Stories

Hussain Al Jassmi, ngham to lead inaugural concert ..

44 minutes ago

RugbyU: European Champions Cup results - 1st updat ..

2 minutes ago

Football: English Championship table

2 minutes ago

Liverpool run riot as Man City edge past Southampt ..

2 minutes ago

Lebanon police scuffle with students protesting tu ..

5 minutes ago

Neymar set for PSG return in January

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.