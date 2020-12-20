Football: Scottish Premiership table

Scottish Premiership table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) : Rangers 18 16 2 0 50 5 50 Celtic 15 10 4 1 37 14 34 Hibernian 18 9 6 3 29 17 33 Aberdeen 16 9 4 3 23 17 31 Motherwell 18 6 3 9 22 25 21 Dundee United 18 5 6 7 14 23 21 Livingston 17 5 3 9 18 25 18 St. Mirren 17 5 3 9 12 24 18 Kilmarnock 17 5 2 10 18 22 17 St. Johnstone 18 4 5 9 17 25 17Hamilton Academical 18 5 2 11 21 40 17Ross County 18 3 4 11 10 34 13

Mirren 17 5 3 9 12 24 18 Kilmarnock 17 5 2 10 18 22 17 St. Johnstone 18 4 5 9 17 25 17Hamilton Academical 18 5 2 11 21 40 17Ross County 18 3 4 11 10 34 13