UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Football: Scottish Premiership Table

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 08:20 PM

Football: Scottish Premiership table

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Scottish Premiership table after Sunday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Rangers 24 21 3 0 60 7 66 Celtic 21 13 6 2 46 16 45 Hibernian 24 11 7 6 33 24 40 Aberdeen 22 11 6 5 29 24 39 Livingston 22 9 4 9 28 27 31 Dundee Utd 24 6 10 8 19 29 28 Kilmarnock 23 7 3 13 24 28 24 St Mirren 21 6 5 10 16 24 23 St Johnstone 24 5 8 11 22 33 23 Ross County 24 5 5 14 18 43 20Motherwell 22 4 7 11 19 33 19Hamilton 23 5 4 14 21 47 19.

