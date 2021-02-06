Football: Scottish Premiership table

Scottish Premiership table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

Rangers 27 24 3 0 67 7 75 Celtic 26 16 7 3 57 21 55 Hibernian 28 14 7 7 39 26 49 Aberdeen 27 12 8 7 31 28 44 Livingston 27 11 6 10 35 31 39 St.

Mirren 25 9 5 11 26 28 32 Dundee United 28 7 10 11 23 38 31 St. Johnstone 28 7 9 12 27 37 30 Motherwell 26 6 7 13 24 39 25 Kilmarnock 27 7 3 17 26 39 24Ross County 28 6 5 17 21 53 23Hamilton 25 5 4 16 22 51 19.