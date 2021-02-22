UrduPoint.com
Football: Scottish Premiership Table

Mon 22nd February 2021

Football: Scottish Premiership table

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :Scottish Premiership table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Rangers 30 26 4 0 73 9 82 Celtic 29 19 7 3 64 22 64 Hibernian 29 15 7 7 41 26 52 Aberdeen 30 13 9 8 32 29 48 Livingston 29 11 7 11 36 35 40 St Mirren 29 9 8 12 28 34 35 Dundee Utd 30 8 10 12 27 42 34 St Johnstone 30 8 9 13 31 39 33 Motherwell 29 7 7 15 26 46 28 Kilmarnock 30 7 3 20 26 42 24Hamilton 29 6 6 17 28 56 24Ross County 28 6 5 17 21 53 23

