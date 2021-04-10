Football: Scottish Premiership table

Scottish Premiership table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Scottish Premiership table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Rangers 33 28 5 0 78 10 89 Celtic 34 21 9 4 72 24 72 Hibernian 33 16 8 9 44 31 56 Aberdeen 34 14 10 10 33 31 52 Livingston 34 12 8 14 40 47 44 Dundee Utd 34 10 12 12 30 43 42 ---------------------------------------------- St Johnstone 34 10 10 14 34 41 40 St Mirren 34 10 10 14 30 39 40 Motherwell 34 10 8 16 33 51 38 Ross County 34 8 6 20 28 61 30 ---------------------------------------------- Kilmarnock 34 8 5 21 35 49 29 ---------------------------------------------- Hamilton 34 6 9 19 31 61 27 Note: League splits into top six and bottom six after 33 games; Top two qualify for Champions League, third and fourth place qualifies for Europa League, second bottom relegation playoff, bottom relegated