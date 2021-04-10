UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Football: Scottish Premiership Table

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 10:06 PM

Football: Scottish Premiership table

Scottish Premiership table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Scottish Premiership table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Rangers 33 28 5 0 78 10 89 Celtic 34 21 9 4 72 24 72 Hibernian 33 16 8 9 44 31 56 Aberdeen 34 14 10 10 33 31 52 Livingston 34 12 8 14 40 47 44 Dundee Utd 34 10 12 12 30 43 42 ---------------------------------------------- St Johnstone 34 10 10 14 34 41 40 St Mirren 34 10 10 14 30 39 40 Motherwell 34 10 8 16 33 51 38 Ross County 34 8 6 20 28 61 30 ---------------------------------------------- Kilmarnock 34 8 5 21 35 49 29 ---------------------------------------------- Hamilton 34 6 9 19 31 61 27 Note: League splits into top six and bottom six after 33 games; Top two qualify for Champions League, third and fourth place qualifies for Europa League, second bottom relegation playoff, bottom relegated

Related Topics

Rangers Hamilton Livingston Aberdeen Dundee Top

Recent Stories

Indefinite night curfew imposed in IIOJK amid COVI ..

3 seconds ago

DC checks implementation on anti-coronavirus SOPs

3 minutes ago

Dubai Police ready Ramadan Cannons

25 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler lays foundation stone for Kalba Cloc ..

25 minutes ago

Pakistan strongly condemns desecration, attack on ..

3 minutes ago

MS Taluka Hospital Manjhand Dr Noorullah Larik sus ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.