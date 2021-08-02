Football: Scottish Premiership table

Glasgow, Aug 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Scottish Premiership table after the weekend's opening round of matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Rangers 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 Aberdeen 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 Hibernian 1 1 0 0 3 2 3 Hearts 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 Dundee 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 St Mirren 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 Ross County 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 St Johnstone 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 Motherwell 1 0 0 1 2 3 0 Celtic 1 0 0 1 1 2 0Dundee Utd 1 0 0 1 0 2 0Livingston 1 0 0 1 0 3 0