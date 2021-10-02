UrduPoint.com

Football: Scottish Premiership Table

Sat 02nd October 2021

Football: Scottish Premiership table

Scottish Premiership table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Scottish Premiership table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Hearts 8 5 3 0 14 5 18 Rangers 7 5 1 1 12 5 16 Hibernian 7 4 3 0 13 6 15 Motherwell 8 4 2 2 11 9 14 Dundee United 8 4 2 2 5 5 14 Celtic 7 3 1 3 17 5 10 St.

Mirren 8 2 4 2 9 14 10 St. Johnstone 8 2 3 3 6 6 9 Aberdeen 7 2 2 3 8 9 8 Livingston 8 1 1 6 3 13 4Ross County 8 0 3 5 6 16 3Dundee 8 0 3 5 5 16 3

