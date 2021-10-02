Football: Scottish Premiership table

Scottish Premiership table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

Scottish Premiership table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Hearts 8 5 3 0 14 5 18 Rangers 7 5 1 1 12 5 16 Hibernian 7 4 3 0 13 6 15 Motherwell 8 4 2 2 11 9 14 Dundee United 8 4 2 2 5 5 14 Celtic 7 3 1 3 17 5 10 St.

Mirren 8 2 4 2 9 14 10 St. Johnstone 8 2 3 3 6 6 9 Aberdeen 7 2 2 3 8 9 8 Livingston 8 1 1 6 3 13 4Ross County 8 0 3 5 6 16 3Dundee 8 0 3 5 5 16 3