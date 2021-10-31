UrduPoint.com

Football: Scottish Premiership Table

Muhammad Rameez 9 minutes ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 07:30 PM

Football: Scottish Premiership table

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :Scottish Premiership table after Sunday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Rangers 12 8 3 1 25 11 27 Celtic 12 7 2 3 26 7 23 Hearts 12 5 6 1 18 10 21 Dundee Utd 12 6 3 3 11 8 21 Hibernian 11 4 3 4 15 15 15 Aberdeen 12 4 3 5 15 16 15 Motherwell 12 4 3 5 15 21 15 St Mirren 12 3 5 4 15 21 14 St Johnstone 12 3 4 5 8 12 13 Livingston 12 3 3 6 10 16 12Dundee 12 2 4 6 9 23 10Ross County 11 1 3 7 15 22 6

