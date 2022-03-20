Football: Scottish Premiership table

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :Scottish Premiership table after Sunday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Celtic 31 24 4 3 69 18 76 Rangers 31 22 7 2 62 25 73 Hearts 31 15 8 8 44 31 53 Dundee Utd 31 10 9 12 28 34 39 Hibernian 31 9 10 12 29 33 37 Livingston 31 10 7 14 33 40 37 Ross County 31 9 9 13 43 51 36 Motherwell 31 9 9 13 32 46 36 St Mirren 31 8 12 11 28 42 36 Aberdeen 31 9 8 14 36 39 35 St Johnstone 31 6 9 16 20 37 27 Dundee 31 5 8 18 25 53 23 Note: Top two go into Champions League qualifying rounds; third and fourth qualify for Europa Conference League qualifying rounds; bottom team relegated to Championship; second-bottom team into Premiership play-off final.