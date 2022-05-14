Football: Scottish Premiership table

Scottish Premiership table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :Scottish Premiership table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Celtic 38 29 6 3 92 22 93 - champions Rangers 38 27 8 3 80 31 89 Hearts 38 17 10 11 54 44 61 Dundee Utd 38 12 12 14 37 44 48 Motherwell 38 12 10 16 42 61 46 Ross County 38 10 11 17 47 61 41 ------------------------------------ Livingston 37 12 10 15 39 45 46 St Mirren 37 10 13 14 33 51 43 Hibernian 37 10 12 15 34 42 42 Aberdeen 37 10 10 17 41 46 40 ------------------------------------ St Johnstone 37 8 11 18 24 47 35 ------------------------------------ Dundee 37 6 11 20 33 62 29 - relegated Note: Champions go into Champions League group stage; second qualifies for Champions League qualifying rounds; third qualifies for Europa League qualifying rounds, fourth and fifth qualify for Europa Conference League qualifying rounds; bottom team relegated to Championship; second-bottom team into Premiership play-off finalLeague splits into top six and bottom six after 33 matches