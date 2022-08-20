UrduPoint.com

Football: Scottish Premiership Table

Muhammad Rameez Published August 20, 2022 | 08:33 PM

Football: Scottish Premiership table

Scottish Premiership table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :Scottish Premiership table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Rangers 4 3 1 0 10 3 10 Celtic 3 3 0 0 10 1 9 Hearts 3 2 1 0 7 3 7 Motherwell 3 2 0 1 5 4 6 Livingston 3 2 0 1 4 3 6 Hibernian 4 1 2 1 5 5 5 Aberdeen 3 1 0 2 6 6 3 St Mirren 3 1 0 2 2 5 3 St Johnstone 3 1 0 2 2 6 3 Dundee Utd 3 0 1 2 2 6 1Kilmarnock 3 0 1 2 1 8 1Ross County 3 0 0 3 2 6 0

