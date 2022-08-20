UrduPoint.com

Football: Scottish Premiership Table

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 20, 2022 | 09:47 PM

Football: Scottish Premiership table

Scottish Premiership table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :Scottish Premiership table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Rangers 4 3 1 0 10 3 10 Celtic 3 3 0 0 10 1 9 Motherwell 4 3 0 1 6 4 9 Hearts 3 2 1 0 7 3 7 Aberdeen 4 2 0 2 7 6 6 St Mirren 4 2 0 2 5 5 6 Livingston 4 2 0 2 4 4 6 Hibernian 4 1 2 1 5 5 5 Ross County 4 1 0 3 3 6 3 St Johnstone 4 1 0 3 2 7 3Dundee Utd 4 0 1 3 2 9 1Kilmarnock 4 0 1 3 1 9 1

