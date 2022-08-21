Football: Scottish Premiership Table
Muhammad Rameez Published August 21, 2022 | 09:30 PM
Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :Scottish Premiership table after Sunday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Celtic 4 4 0 0 12 1 12 Rangers 4 3 1 0 10 3 10 Motherwell 4 3 0 1 6 4 9 Hearts 4 2 1 1 7 5 7 Aberdeen 4 2 0 2 7 6 6 St Mirren 4 2 0 2 5 5 6 Livingston 4 2 0 2 4 4 6 Hibernian 4 1 2 1 5 5 5 Ross County 4 1 0 3 3 6 3 St Johnstone 4 1 0 3 2 7 3Dundee Utd 4 0 1 3 2 9 1Kilmarnock 4 0 1 3 1 9 1