Football: Scottish Premiership Table
Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 27, 2022 | 10:38 PM
Scottish Premiership table after Saturday
Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :Scottish Premiership table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Rangers 5 4 1 0 14 3 13 Celtic 4 4 0 0 12 1 12 Aberdeen 5 3 0 2 12 6 9 Motherwell 5 3 0 2 7 6 9 St Mirren 5 3 0 2 6 5 9 Hearts 4 2 1 1 7 5 7 Livingston 5 2 0 3 4 9 6 Hibernian 5 1 2 2 5 6 5 Kilmarnock 5 1 1 3 3 10 4 St Johnstone 4 1 0 3 2 7 3Ross County 5 1 0 4 3 10 3Dundee Utd 4 0 1 3 2 9 1