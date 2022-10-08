Football: Scottish Premiership Table
Scottish Premiership table after Saturday
Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :Scottish Premiership table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Celtic 9 8 0 1 29 5 24 Rangers 8 6 1 1 20 8 19 St Mirren 8 5 0 3 10 9 15 Hibernian 8 4 2 2 11 7 14 Aberdeen 8 4 1 3 18 11 13 Motherwell 9 4 1 4 13 11 13 Hearts 8 4 1 3 13 12 13 Livingston 8 4 0 4 7 11 12 St Johnstone 10 3 1 6 11 15 10 Kilmarnock 9 2 1 6 6 17 7Ross County 9 1 2 6 4 18 5Dundee Utd 8 0 2 6 4 22 2