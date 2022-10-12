Football: Scottish Premiership Table
Muhammad Rameez Published October 12, 2022 | 02:00 AM
Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Scottish Premiership table after Tuesday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Celtic 9 8 0 1 29 5 24 Rangers 9 7 1 1 24 8 22 Hibernian 10 5 2 3 12 8 17 St Mirren 9 5 0 4 10 13 15 Hearts 9 4 2 3 15 14 14 Aberdeen 9 4 1 4 18 15 13 Motherwell 10 4 1 5 13 12 13 Livingston 9 4 0 5 7 12 12 St Johnstone 10 3 1 6 11 15 10 Kilmarnock 10 2 2 6 8 19 8Dundee Utd 10 2 2 6 9 22 8Ross County 10 2 2 6 5 18 8