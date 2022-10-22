Football: Scottish Premiership table

UrduPoint.com

Scottish Premiership table after Saturday

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :Scottish Premiership table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Celtic 11 10 0 1 39 9 30 Rangers 10 8 1 1 26 9 25 Hibernian 11 5 2 5 14 16 17 Aberdeen 10 5 1 4 20 15 16 St Mirren 10 5 1 4 10 13 16 Livingston 10 5 0 5 8 12 15 Hearts 11 4 2 5 18 20 14 Motherwell 11 4 1 6 14 14 13 St Johnstone 12 4 1 7 13 17 13 Kilmarnock 11 2 3 6 8 19 9Dundee Utd 11 2 3 6 10 23 9Ross County 11 2 3 6 6 19 9

