Football: Scottish Premiership table

Glasgow, Nov 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :Scottish Premiership table after Friday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Celtic 12 11 0 1 42 9 33 Rangers 12 9 2 1 31 11 29 Aberdeen 13 7 1 5 27 21 22 Hibernian 14 6 2 6 18 20 20 St Mirren 12 6 1 5 12 17 19 Livingston 13 6 1 6 12 18 19 Hearts 12 5 2 5 20 21 17 Motherwell 13 5 1 7 16 16 16 St Johnstone 13 5 1 7 14 17 16 Kilmarnock 14 3 3 8 11 23 12Dundee Utd 13 2 3 8 11 26 9Ross County 13 2 3 8 7 22 9