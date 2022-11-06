UrduPoint.com

Football: Scottish Premiership Table

Muhammad Rameez Published November 06, 2022 | 12:36 AM

Football: Scottish Premiership table

Scottish Premiership table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :Scottish Premiership table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Celtic 13 12 0 1 46 11 36 Rangers 12 9 2 1 31 11 29 Aberdeen 13 7 1 5 27 21 22 Hibernian 14 6 2 6 18 20 20 St Mirren 13 6 1 6 14 20 19 Livingston 13 6 1 6 12 18 19 Hearts 12 5 2 5 20 21 17 Motherwell 13 5 1 7 16 16 16 St Johnstone 13 5 1 7 14 17 16 Kilmarnock 14 3 3 8 11 23 12Ross County 14 3 3 8 10 24 12Dundee Utd 14 2 3 9 13 30 9

