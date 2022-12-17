Football: Scottish Premiership table

Scottish Premiership table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Celtic 16 15 0 1 51 13 45 Rangers 16 11 3 2 37 16 36 Aberdeen 16 8 1 7 29 24 25 Livingston 15 7 2 6 15 20 23 Hearts 15 6 3 6 24 25 21 St Johnstone 16 6 3 7 19 21 21 St Mirren 15 6 3 6 17 23 21 Hibernian 17 6 2 9 20 26 20 Motherwell 16 5 2 9 20 22 17 Ross County 16 4 3 9 13 26 15Kilmarnock 16 4 3 9 12 27 15Dundee United 16 3 3 10 17 31 12

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :Scottish Premiership table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Celtic 16 15 0 1 51 13 45 Rangers 16 11 3 2 37 16 36 Aberdeen 16 8 1 7 29 24 25 Livingston 15 7 2 6 15 20 23 Hearts 15 6 3 6 24 25 21 St Johnstone 16 6 3 7 19 21 21 St Mirren 15 6 3 6 17 23 21 Hibernian 17 6 2 9 20 26 20 Motherwell 16 5 2 9 20 22 17 Ross County 16 4 3 9 13 26 15Kilmarnock 16 4 3 9 12 27 15Dundee United 16 3 3 10 17 31 12