Football: Scottish Premiership Table

Muhammad Rameez Published January 02, 2023 | 09:13 PM

Football: Scottish Premiership table

Scottish Premiership table after Monday's early match

Glasgow, Jan 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :Scottish Premiership table after Monday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Celtic 20 18 1 1 63 17 55 Rangers 20 14 4 2 46 20 46 Hearts 18 8 4 6 32 30 28 Aberdeen 19 8 1 10 33 32 25 St Mirren 17 7 4 6 21 25 25 St Johnstone 19 7 3 9 24 29 24 Livingston 18 7 3 8 17 27 24 Hibernian 19 7 2 10 24 30 23 Kilmarnock 19 5 4 10 17 33 19 Motherwell 18 5 3 10 22 27 18Dundee Utd 18 4 4 10 22 33 16Ross County 19 4 3 12 14 32 15

