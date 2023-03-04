Football: Scottish Premiership table

Scottish Premiership table after Saturday's 1500 GMT kick-off matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :Scottish Premiership table after Saturday's 1500 GMT kick-off matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Celtic 26 24 1 1 82 18 73 Rangers 27 21 4 2 64 24 67 -------------------------------------- Hearts 27 13 6 8 48 37 45 -------------------------------------- Hibernian 27 12 4 11 42 39 40 -------------------------------------- St Mirren 27 10 7 10 29 36 37 Aberdeen 27 11 2 14 40 51 35 -------------------------------------- Livingston 27 10 5 12 28 41 35 St Johnstone 28 9 4 15 32 47 31 Motherwell 28 8 6 14 34 40 30 Ross County 28 6 6 16 24 41 24 -------------------------------------- Kilmarnock 28 6 6 16 23 50 24 -------------------------------------- Dundee Utd 26 5 5 16 27 49 20 Notes:-- Top two at end of the season qualify for the Champions League, team in third qualifies for Europa League; the fourth-placed team qualifies for Europa Conference League; after 33 games, league splits into top six and bottom six; the eleventh-placed team goes into relegation play-off; bottom team relegated