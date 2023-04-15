Football: Scottish Premiership table

Scottish Premiership table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, table)

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :Scottish Premiership table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, table): Celtic 31 29 1 1 98 23 88 Rangers 32 25 4 3 81 32 79 Aberdeen 32 16 2 14 50 52 50 Hearts 32 13 6 13 50 48 45 St Mirren 32 12 8 12 38 47 44 Hibernian 32 13 4 15 48 51 43 ---------------------------------------------- Livingston 32 12 6 14 33 50 42 Motherwell 32 10 6 16 43 47 36 St Johnstone 32 9 5 18 33 53 32 Dundee Utd 32 7 7 18 34 58 28 ---------------------------------------------- Kilmarnock 31 7 7 17 26 54 28 ---------------------------------------------- Ross County 32 7 6 19 27 46 27 Note:-- Top two qualify for Champions League, team in third qualifies for Europa League; fourth-placed team qualifies for Europa Conference League; after 33 games, league splits into top six and bottom six; eleventh-placed team goes into relegation play-off; bottom team relegated