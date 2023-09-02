Open Menu

Football: Scottish Premiership Table

Muhammad Rameez Published September 02, 2023 | 11:27 PM

Football: Scottish Premiership table

Scottish Premiership table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :Scottish Premiership table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): St Mirren 4 2 2 0 8 6 8 Celtic 3 2 1 0 7 3 7 Motherwell 3 2 1 0 5 3 7 Rangers 3 2 0 1 6 1 6 Ross County 4 2 0 2 5 6 6 Dundee 4 1 2 1 5 5 5 Livingston 4 1 2 1 4 7 5 Hearts 3 1 1 1 2 1 4 Kilmarnock 4 1 1 2 2 3 4 Aberdeen 3 0 2 1 3 5 2St Johnstone 4 0 2 2 2 6 2Hibernian 3 0 0 3 5 8 0

Related Topics

Rangers Livingston Aberdeen Dundee

Recent Stories

Hot, partly cloudy weather predicted for Lahore ci ..

Hot, partly cloudy weather predicted for Lahore city

4 minutes ago
 IPP welcomes ECP decision to reduce time period fo ..

IPP welcomes ECP decision to reduce time period for delimitation

4 minutes ago
 CM reviews Hazrat Data Gunj Baksh urs arrangements ..

CM reviews Hazrat Data Gunj Baksh urs arrangements

4 minutes ago
 China Commits to Innovation-Driven Development

China Commits to Innovation-Driven Development

10 minutes ago
 Motorcycling: Catalunya MotoGP sprint results

Motorcycling: Catalunya MotoGP sprint results

14 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy Flotilla visits Iraq during overseas ..

Pakistan Navy Flotilla visits Iraq during overseas deployment

14 minutes ago
Former CM Sindh says PPP will tackle economic situ ..

Former CM Sindh says PPP will tackle economic situation if succeeded

12 minutes ago
 Cars snatched from Karachi recovered in Hyderabad

Cars snatched from Karachi recovered in Hyderabad

12 minutes ago
 Poets, scholars, researchers for digitalization of ..

Poets, scholars, researchers for digitalization of Shah Latif's poetry

12 minutes ago
 Sainz gives Ferrari Italian GP hope after pipping ..

Sainz gives Ferrari Italian GP hope after pipping Verstappen to pole

13 minutes ago
 Haaland hits hat-trick to take Man City top, Son t ..

Haaland hits hat-trick to take Man City top, Son treble inspires Spurs

8 minutes ago
 Boniface double sends Leverkusen top of Bundesliga ..

Boniface double sends Leverkusen top of Bundesliga

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports