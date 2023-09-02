Football: Scottish Premiership Table
Scottish Premiership table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)
Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :Scottish Premiership table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): St Mirren 4 2 2 0 8 6 8 Celtic 3 2 1 0 7 3 7 Motherwell 3 2 1 0 5 3 7 Rangers 3 2 0 1 6 1 6 Ross County 4 2 0 2 5 6 6 Dundee 4 1 2 1 5 5 5 Livingston 4 1 2 1 4 7 5 Hearts 3 1 1 1 2 1 4 Kilmarnock 4 1 1 2 2 3 4 Aberdeen 3 0 2 1 3 5 2St Johnstone 4 0 2 2 2 6 2Hibernian 3 0 0 3 5 8 0