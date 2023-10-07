Football: Scottish Premiership table

Open Menu

October 07, 2023

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) Scottish Premiership table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Celtic 8 7 1 0 19 5 22

St.

Mirren 7 4 3 0 11 7 15

Rangers 7 4 0 3 10 5 12

Hearts 8 3 2 3 7 5 11

Motherwell 8 3 1 4 7 9 10

Livingston 8 2 4 2 8 12 10

Hibernian 8 2 3 3 13 12 9

Aberdeen 7 2 2 3 10 10 8

Kilmarnock 8 1 4 3 8 11 7

Dundee 7 1 4 2 7 10 7

Ross County 7 2 1 4 6 12 7

St. Johnstone 7 0 3 4 3 11 3

