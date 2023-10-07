Football: Scottish Premiership Table
Scottish Premiership table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)
Celtic 8 7 1 0 19 5 22
St.
Mirren 7 4 3 0 11 7 15
Rangers 7 4 0 3 10 5 12
Hearts 8 3 2 3 7 5 11
Motherwell 8 3 1 4 7 9 10
Livingston 8 2 4 2 8 12 10
Hibernian 8 2 3 3 13 12 9
Aberdeen 7 2 2 3 10 10 8
Kilmarnock 8 1 4 3 8 11 7
Dundee 7 1 4 2 7 10 7
Ross County 7 2 1 4 6 12 7
St. Johnstone 7 0 3 4 3 11 3