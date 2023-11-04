Football: Scottish Premiership table

Open Menu

Muhammad Rameez Published November 04, 2023 | 11:13 PM

Scottish Premiership table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

Celtic 12 10 2 0 28 7 32

Rangers 11 8 0 3 24 6 24

St.

Mirren 10 5 3 2 16 12 18

Kilmarnock 12 4 4 4 15 14 16

Hearts 11 4 2 5 10 11 14

Aberdeen 10 3 3 4 14 14 12

Hibernian 11 2 5 4 15 18 11

Motherwell 11 3 2 6 12 17 11

Dundee 10 2 5 3 9 15 11

Ross County 11 2 4 5 11 20 10

Livingston 11 2 4 5 9 18 10

St. Johnstone 10 1 4 5 5 16 7

