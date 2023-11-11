Football: Scottish Premiership Table
Muhammad Rameez Published November 11, 2023 | 10:57 PM
Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) Scottish Premiership table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Celtic 12 10 2 0 28 7 32
Rangers 11 8 0 3 24 6 24
St Mirren 12 5 4 3 18 18 19
Hearts 12 5 2 5 12 12 17
Dundee 12 4 5 3 14 15 17
Kilmarnock 13 4 4 5 15 15 16
Hibernian 13 3 6 4 18 20 15
Aberdeen 10 3 3 4 14 14 12
Motherwell 13 3 3 7 15 21 12
St Johnstone 12 2 5 5 8 18 11
Ross County 12 2 4 6 11 21 10
Livingston 12 2 4 6 9 19 10