Football: Scottish Premiership table

Scottish Premiership table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :Scottish Premiership table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Celtic 2 2 0 0 12 2 6 Rangers 2 2 0 0 8 2 6 Livingston 3 1 2 0 6 3 5 Ross County 3 1 1 1 4 4 4 Aberdeen 3 1 1 1 3 3 4 Motherwell 3 1 1 1 5 6 4 Hibernian 3 1 1 1 4 8 4 St Mirren 2 1 0 1 1 1 3 Hamilton 3 1 0 2 3 6 3 St Johnstone 3 0 2 1 4 11 2 Hearts 2 0 1 1 2 3 1Kilmarnock 3 0 1 2 1 4 1afp