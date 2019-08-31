Football: Scottish Premiership table

Scottish Premiership standings after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, against, points)

Scottish Premiership standings after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, against, points): Celtic 3 3 0 0 15 3 9 Rangers 3 3 0 0 9 2 9 Livingston 4 2 2 0 8 4 8 Aberdeen 4 2 1 1 6 3 7 Motherwell 4 2 1 1 8 6 7 Kilmarnock 4 1 1 2 2 4 4 Hamilton 4 1 1 2 5 8 4 Ross County 4 1 1 2 4 7 4 Hibernian 4 1 1 2 4 11 4 St Mirren 4 1 0 3 2 4 3Hearts 4 0 2 2 5 8 2St Johnstone 4 0 2 2 4 12 2