Football: Scottish Premiership Table

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 10:24 PM

Football: Scottish Premiership table

Scottish Premiership standings after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, against, points)

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :Scottish Premiership standings after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, against, points): Celtic 3 3 0 0 15 3 9 Rangers 3 3 0 0 9 2 9 Livingston 4 2 2 0 8 4 8 Aberdeen 4 2 1 1 6 3 7 Motherwell 4 2 1 1 8 6 7 Kilmarnock 4 1 1 2 2 4 4 Hamilton 4 1 1 2 5 8 4 Ross County 4 1 1 2 4 7 4 Hibernian 4 1 1 2 4 11 4 St Mirren 4 1 0 3 2 4 3Hearts 4 0 2 2 5 8 2St Johnstone 4 0 2 2 4 12 2

More Stories From Sports

