UrduPoint.com

Football: :Scottish Premiership Table After Monday's Early Match

Muhammad Rameez Published January 02, 2023 | 08:34 PM

Football: :Scottish Premiership table after Monday's early match

:Scottish Premiership table after Monday's early match

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :Scottish Premiership table after Monday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Celtic 20 18 1 1 63 17 55 Rangers 20 14 4 2 46 20 46 Hearts 18 8 4 6 32 30 28 Aberdeen 19 8 1 10 33 32 25 St Mirren 17 7 4 6 21 25 25 St Johnstone 19 7 3 9 24 29 24 Livingston 18 7 3 8 17 27 24 Hibernian 19 7 2 10 24 30 23 Kilmarnock 19 5 4 10 17 33 19 Motherwell 18 5 3 10 22 27 18Dundee Utd 18 4 4 10 22 33 16Ross County 19 4 3 12 14 32 15

Related Topics

Rangers Livingston Aberdeen

Recent Stories

Energy crisis haunts KP, hinders Pakistan's econom ..

Energy crisis haunts KP, hinders Pakistan's economic, industrial growth

9 seconds ago
 Wheat smuggling attempt foiled, 160 bags seized in ..

Wheat smuggling attempt foiled, 160 bags seized in Multan

10 seconds ago
 Fire Rescuer declared 'Hero Faisalabad 2022'

Fire Rescuer declared 'Hero Faisalabad 2022'

12 seconds ago
 Moscow, Ankara Recognized Tehran's Major Support t ..

Moscow, Ankara Recognized Tehran's Major Support to Syrian Gov't - Iranian Forei ..

16 seconds ago
 German Defense Minister Criticized for New Year Ad ..

German Defense Minister Criticized for New Year Address Amid Fireworks Display

6 minutes ago
 President Azad Jammu and Kashmir inaugurates new c ..

President Azad Jammu and Kashmir inaugurates new campus of Kotli University

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.