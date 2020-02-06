Scottish Premiership table after Wednesday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Scottish Premiership table after Wednesday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Celtic 25 22 1 2 72 15 67 Rangers 24 19 3 2 59 14 60 Motherwell 25 13 2 10 34 32 41 Aberdeen 25 10 8 7 30 28 38 Livingston 25 9 7 9 36 33 34 Hibernian 25 7 9 9 34 41 30 Kilmarnock 25 8 5 12 25 32 29 St Johnstone 24 6 9 9 22 42 27 Ross County 25 6 7 12 25 50 25 St Mirren 25 5 7 13 20 33 22 Hamilton 25 4 7 14 25 45 19Hearts 25 3 9 13 25 42 18afp