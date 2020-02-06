UrduPoint.com
Football: Scottish Premiership Table After Wednesday's Matches

Football: Scottish Premiership table after Wednesday's matches

Scottish Premiership table after Wednesday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

Scottish Premiership table after Wednesday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Celtic 25 22 1 2 72 15 67 Rangers 24 19 3 2 59 14 60 Motherwell 25 13 2 10 34 32 41 Aberdeen 25 10 8 7 30 28 38 Livingston 25 9 7 9 36 33 34 Hibernian 25 7 9 9 34 41 30 Kilmarnock 25 8 5 12 25 32 29 St Johnstone 24 6 9 9 22 42 27 Ross County 25 6 7 12 25 50 25 St Mirren 25 5 7 13 20 33 22 Hamilton 25 4 7 14 25 45 19Hearts 25 3 9 13 25 42 18

