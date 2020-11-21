Football: Serie A results

Italian Serie A results on Saturday

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :Italian Serie A results on Saturday: Crotone 0 Lazio 2 (Immobile 21, Correa 58) Playing later (all times GMT) Spezia v Atalanta (1700), Juventus v Cagliari (1945) SundayFiorentina V Benevento (1130), Hellas Verona v Sassuolo (1400), Inter Milan v Torino (1400), AS Roma v Parma (1400), Sampdoria v Bologna (all 1400), Udinese v Genoa (1700), Napoli v AC Milan (1945)