- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Football: South African MTN 8 Final Result
Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 06, 2022 | 09:40 AM
Johannesburg, Nov 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :result of the South African MTN 8 final at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday: Orlando Pirates 1 (Saleng 25) AmaZulu 0
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2022
Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th November 2022
T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Netherlands
Scotland boss Townsend open to Russell recall if Hastings unfit
Football: Italian Serie A table
Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update
More Stories From Sports
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - collated50 seconds ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table51 seconds ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results - collated53 seconds ago
-
Tennis: WTA Finals results - collated11 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table11 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results - collated11 minutes ago
-
Baseball: MLB World Series results11 minutes ago
-
T20 World Cup 2022 Match 41 Pakistan Vs. Bangladesh1 hour ago
-
Alex Ovechkin Sets New NHL Record for Most Goals With Single Team4 hours ago
-
T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Netherlands5 hours ago
-
Scotland boss Townsend open to Russell recall if Hastings unfit9 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table9 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.