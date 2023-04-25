UrduPoint.com

Football: South African Premiership Result

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 25, 2023 | 11:24 PM

South African Premiership result on Tuesday

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :South African Premiership result on Tuesday: Mamelodi Sundowns 1 (Morena 25) Richards Bay 0 Playing ThursdayChippa Utd v Kaizer Chiefs, Swallows v Maritzburg Utd

