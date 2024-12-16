Football: South African Premiership result

Open Menu

South African Premiership result on Monday

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) South African Premiership result on Monday:

TS Galaxy 1 (Kabini 35) Kaizer Chiefs 1 (Chivaviro 90+6)

Played Sunday

Polokwane City 1 (Ramabu 20) Marumo Gallants 0

Saturday

Chippa Utd 0 Cape Town City 1 (Francis 82)

Golden Arrows 0 Richards Bay 1 (Zikhali 75)

SuperSport Utd 1 (Grobler 80) Magesi 0

Friday

AmaZulu 2 (Ekstein 37, Mbanjwa 48) Royal AM 1 (Mashiane 78)

More Stories From Sports