Football: South African Premiership Result
Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 16, 2024 | 11:49 PM
South African Premiership result on Monday
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) South African Premiership result on Monday:
TS Galaxy 1 (Kabini 35) Kaizer Chiefs 1 (Chivaviro 90+6)
Played Sunday
Polokwane City 1 (Ramabu 20) Marumo Gallants 0
Saturday
Chippa Utd 0 Cape Town City 1 (Francis 82)
Golden Arrows 0 Richards Bay 1 (Zikhali 75)
SuperSport Utd 1 (Grobler 80) Magesi 0
Friday
AmaZulu 2 (Ekstein 37, Mbanjwa 48) Royal AM 1 (Mashiane 78)
Recent Stories
UAE payments revenue pool projected to reach $27.3 bn by 2028: Report
PPP Chairman condemns attacks on polio workers in KP
DC chairs meeting to review anti-polio campaign
Football: South African Premiership result
Dialogue only option to resolve political issues: Rana Sanaullah
Govt promoting rich culture internationally: Mushaal
Govt's reforms program puts positive impact on national economy: Federal Ministe ..
Putin says troops have upper hand in Ukraine
Sindh University's Advanced Studies Board Approves 37 PhD and 110 MPhil Degrees
Things towards Pakistan to be changed after new govt in Bangladesh: former HC Ra ..
Food, energy inflation plummeting, says Jameel Ahmad
Power theft pervasive issue across country: Experts
More Stories From Sports
-
Football: South African Premiership result2 minutes ago
-
Majid Khan boosts PD Cricketers morale35 minutes ago
-
Rival football fans show diversity of Georgia's pro-EU protest movement39 minutes ago
-
Challengers win super over thriller against stars2 hours ago
-
Punjab’s Ali Akbar clinches gold in 81kg weightlifting competition2 hours ago
-
Challengers clinch Super Over win against Stars3 hours ago
-
Semifinal lineups for men, women football events at Quaid-e-Azam Games completed5 hours ago
-
Ireland props Furlong, Porter sign contract extensions5 hours ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Punjab register wins in Kabaddi event6 hours ago
-
QA Games: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Punjab register wins in hockey matches7 hours ago
-
Pakistan's key ODI series against South Africa begins tomorrow7 hours ago
-
Lake City Panthers triumph over Engro Dolphins6 hours ago