Football: South African Premiership results

South African Premierhsip results on Saturday

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :South African Premierhsip results on Saturday: Chippa Utd 0 TS Galaxy 1 (Msimango 90+1) Kaizer Chiefs 2 (Ngcobo 20, Parker 85) Swallows 2 (Solomons 64-pen, 70-pen) Maritzburg Utd 1 (Daniels 55) Baroka 0 Marumo Gallants 2 (Sibeko 54, Ndlondlo 61-pen) Sekhukhune Utd 2 (Ohizu 46, Mobbie 85) Stellenbosch 1 (Scott 87) Cape Town City 0AmaZulu 1 (Maduna 24) Golden Arrows 1 (Ndwandwe 2) -- match halted after 79 minutes due to waterlogged pitchRoyal AM v Mamelodi Sundowns -- match postponed due to waterlogged pitch